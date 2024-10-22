Burkett’s goals lift TVS to 2-1 sectional final win

Valen Burkett scored twice to help lead Twin Valley South to a 2-1 win over Newton in the sectional final Thursday. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Macy Arndts defends as Mya Denlinger tries to move the ball up the field. Zoey Vaughn prepares to launch a kick up-field as Meg Yoder applies defensive pressure.

PLEASANT HILL — Senior midfielder Valen Burkett scored on a penalty kick just over two minutes into the first half and tacked on what would prove to the winning goal off an assist by Lexi Thompson with 10:24 left in the first half Thursday night as Twin Valley South defeated Newton 2-1 in the finals of the Division V, Southwest I sectional tournament.

“Valen is a senior that has been scoring ten to fifteen goals a year her entire career and usually has about 15 to 20 assists,” said TVS coach Chad Newport. “She had a concussion this year and missed five games but came back and played the last three games, which is very important for this little tournament run that we’ve got going.”

The Lady Panthers played tough defense and kept Newton off balance for most of the night. The Lady Indians couldn’t get the ball within 30 yards of the goal until 25 minutes remained.

Brilie Hines took a pass from Kinzie Peters about 15 yards from the goal and launched a high shot that TVS goalkeeper Mackenzie Clouse got her hands on, but the ball rolled off her fingertips and just below the crossbar to make it a 2-1 game.

After that Newton only managed to get the ball remotely close to the goal a few more times as Twin Valley South repeatedly kicked the ball back across midfield.

“We’ve got s dog in the back in Maci Arndts, a senior defender. This is probably the best defending I’ve seen from start to finish this year by any defender I’ve had, so she was awesome tonight,” Newport added.

Clouse made five saves in goal for TVS while Newton goalie allowed two goal and made 10 saves.

With the win South improved to 11-2-3 while Newton ended its season at 9-7-2. TVS advanced to face No. 1 seed Xenia Legacy Christian at the Athletes in Action Sports Complex on Oct. 21.

