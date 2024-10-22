Lady Devils win 17th straight with sectional victory

Logynn Barr scores a kill Saturday against Valley View. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Abby Fullenkamp blocks a shot by Valley View senior Mallory McCabe.

BROOKVILLE — The No. 1 seeded Lady Blue Devils opened the Division V, Southwest II sectional tournament with a 25-20, 25-10, 25-17 victory Saturday over Valley View, their 17th consecutive win.

Brookville advances to face No. 6 seed Jamestown Greenview (12-11) on Wednesday, Oct. 23, also at Brookville High School. Greenview defeated Springfield Shawnee 25-16, 26-24, 25-16 in the second match Saturday.

The Lady Devils had defeated Valley View twice during the regular season, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17 on Sept. 10 and 25-14, 25-10, 25-23 on Oct. 3.

Brookville’s lone loss was a two set defeat vs. St. Henry, 25-11, 25-23 back on Aug. 31. Most of the team have been playing volleyball together since junior high.

“A lot of them have been playing together since junior high,” said Brookville coach Madeline Bazelak. “We have a big junior class, two seniors, two freshmen and a sophomore, so a lot of them have grown up together and played together. They are good friends on and off the court and the trust each other out there when they play.”

Bazelak was named the SWBL Buckeye Division Coach of the Year and junior Sidney Sprada was named Player of the Year as well as First Team SWBL along with junior Logynn Barr.

Junior Paloma Carey, freshman Jolie Gudorf, and senior Ella Nutter were named Second Team. Lauren Eller earned Honorable Mention.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].