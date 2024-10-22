Leadership Preble County launches ninth program year The Leadership Preble County program’s orientation and welcome reception for its ninth cohort were held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Cedar Coffee in New Paris, where participants engaged with local leaders and LPC alumni, marking the start of their leadership journey.

EATON — Leadership Preble County (LPC), a transformative program fostering community leadership, last week announced the launch of Cohort 9, the largest group in the program’s history with 19 members.

The program’s orientation and welcome reception were held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Cedar Coffee in New Paris, where participants engaged with local leaders and LPC alumni, marking the start of their leadership journey.

Leadership Preble County, made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Preble County Chamber of Commerce, Kettering Health, and the Preble County Development Partnership, is dedicated to empowering individuals to make meaningful contributions to the community.

This week, the cohort will take part in an immersive overnight retreat at Wilderness Ridge Retreat Center, which will help participants build connections and strengthen their leadership skills. This retreat will be followed by a 10-month curriculum, where participants will meet monthly to explore topics vital to Preble County’s success, such as history, business, workforce development, agriculture, healthcare, state and local government, infrastructure, and public safety. Each session will be led by local experts eager to share their knowledge and insights.

Program highlights include:

•Tours of Henny Penny World Headquarters, Kettering Health, and an enriching field trip to the Ohio State House and Supreme Court of Ohio.

•The program will culminate with the Annual Awards Gala, where graduates will be honored for completing this experience.

Members of LPC Cohort 9 include:

•Deidre Arvin, MedShip

•Ciara Baker, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital/TriHealth

•Britney Bart, Kettering Health

•Leslie Bassler, United Way of the Greater Dayton Area

•Josh Berry, Preble County Veteran Services

•Michelle Buckley, Preble Arts

•Becky Comley, Tech Force Onsite LLC

•Brady Creech, Miami Valley Fire District

•David Hale, Tech Force Onsite LLC

•Bobby Hansford, Preble Soil & Water Conservation District

•Dee Herring, Bridge Credit Union

•Shelly Jordan, Hideaway Trails For Hope Ranch

•Kassie Proffitt, Preble County Juvenile Court

•James Quinn, City of Eaton Fire & EMS

•Regan Shisler, Thrive Therapeutics

•Cindy Simpson, Henny Penny

•Jess Spears, LCNB National Bank

•Jackie Vonderhaar, Reid Health (retired)

•Alyssa Zdobinski, Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery LLC

Since its inception, Leadership Preble County has graduated over 90 community leaders, equipping them with the skills and insights needed to assume leadership roles within their communities. The LPC program fosters personal, professional, and community growth, while providing participants with a deeper understanding of Preble County, its resources, and its leadership landscape.

Preble County Chamber officials offer a special thank you to Kettering Health and the Preble County Development Partnership for their generous sponsorships and continued support of the program.

For more information about Leadership Preble County, contact the Preble County Chamber of Commerce at 937-456-4949 or [email protected].