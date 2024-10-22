Mistakes costly as Thunderbolts lose to Miamisburg

Senior wide receiver Braylen Russell gets behind the Miamisburg defense to haul in a pass at midfield and score a 65 yard touchdown to give Northmont a 19-14 halftime lead. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Miamisburg quarterback Landen Roberts scrambles out of the pocket to pick up a first down. Akim Shabazz picks up a first down a 19 yard run.

MIAMISBURG — A pair of missed extra-points, an interception, a dropped pass by a wide open receiver and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties at inopportune times helped to derail the Northmont football team Friday night during a 30-27 loss at Miamisburg.

A 23 yard field goal by Reece Hammond with 3:23 remaining gave the Vikings the three point lead. Kevin Sewell intercepted a Brady Lupton pass with 1:10 left to seal the victory for Miamisburg.

Northmont fell to 1-5 in conference play and 2-7 overall. Miamisburg shares an identical record, but the loss put the Thunderbolts in last place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with the Vikings moving up to seventh.

The Vikings took a 7-0 lead on a seven yard run by Keith Henry and the PAT kick by Reece Hammond. Northmont answered with a six yard TD run by Calilin Grant, but the kick failed as Miamisburg held a 7-6 advantage.

Vikings quarterback Landon Roberts scored on a four yard run and Hammond’s kick put ‘Burg up 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Jaydon Smith caught a 21 yard TD pass from Brady Lupton but once again the point after kick failed as Northmont trailed 14-12.

The Thunderbolts took the lead when Braylen Russell got past the Miamisburg secondary, caught a pass from Lupton at midfield and raced untouched to complete a 65 yard pass reception for a TD. Colby Barr’s kick put Northmont up 19-14 at halftime.

Miamisburg opened the second half with a 62 yard drive capped by a 21 yard TD run by Keith Henry. Hammond’s kick put the Vikings back on top, 21-19.

On Northmont’s next possession a wide open receiver dropped a pass that would have resulted in a 43 yard touchdown. Instead, the Thunderbolts were forced to punt. The ball was downed at the Vikings six yard line.

Miamisburg engineered a 94 yard drive capped by a three yard TD run by Hunter Derr who finished the night with 191 yards on 22 carries. Northmont blocked the extra-point but the Vikings had boosted their lead to 27-19.

On the ensuing change of possession Northmont faced a fourth down and ten at the Vikings’ 31. Lupton dropped back to pass but raced out of the pocket and down the right sideline to pick up a first down at the eight.

From there Quinten Churchman carried the ball into the end zone with 7:30 left in the game. Northmont went for a two-point conversion. Lupton faked a handoff and flipped the ball over his shoulder to Akim Shabazz who swept right end on a reverse to score and tie the game 27-27.

After a 15 yard penalty on the kickoff return, Miamisburg began its winning drive at its 40. On third and six Henry caught a screen pass from Roberts and galloped all the way to the Northmont two yard line.

On fourth and goal Hammond kicked a 23 yard field goal to put the Vikings up 30-27. Sewell intercepted a Northmont pass along the right sideline with 1:10 left to seal the victory.

“We just made too many mistakes,” said Northmont coach Tony Broering. “It was little things all night in both the first half and second half – little breakdowns. Because the team is so young, especially on defense, we just don’t have enough experience to overcome mistakes like that.

“We make those little mistakes and they don’t think it’s that big of a deal, but then they end up costing us on a crucial third down when we had them stopped and give them a first down,” Broering added. “We had a big breakdown at the beginning of the second half when we weren’t ready and at the end of game when we gave up a long screen pass. It was just a lot of mistakes.”

Northmont hosts Springfield on Thursday to close out regular season play.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].