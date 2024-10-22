Not-so-tree of heaven

BJ Price

You have to know your enemies. Silently and stealthily, a tall, slender enemy has been creeping into forest edges and odd areas around Preble County. Many of us are all too familiar with bush honeysuckle, autumn olive, and multiflora rose. Another lesser-known invasive has literally taken root in recent years and is being spotted in more and more places.

Someone with a sense of humor must have been on the job the day that tree-of-heaven was named, because it is anything but heavenly here in the United States. It is native to China and Taiwan, and was brought across the ocean in the early 1800s as a food source for silkworms. The silkworm gig didn’t pan out, but tree-of-heaven has remained. The name apparently came from its tendency to reach towards the heavens in its native habitat, not from any heavenly qualities related to its looks. Like so many other invasives, it found ornamental use as a shade tree due to its fast growth and the ability to grow in poor soils. Horticulturalists soon learned that it can become weedy with its many root sprouts, not to mention the foul odor it gives off. Worse yet, the leaves, roots, and bark all contain allelopathic compounds which inhibit the growth of nearby plants.

The leaves of tree-of-heaven resemble those of black walnut. The technical term for their leaf shape is pinnately compound, meaning each compound leaf is composed of several leaflets attached to a central stem. The leaflets are lance-shaped with smooth edges. The base of each leaflet has one or two small protruding bumps. The trees can reach 80 feet in height. Young specimens have smooth brown-green bark while older trees feature light brown-grayish bark which resembles cantaloupe skin. It will tolerate most soil types and grows in full sun to part-shade. It will not tolerate complete shade.

From a distance, tree-of heaven can easily be mistaken for black walnut, but closer inspection reveals several differences. Its shape is much more slender than black walnut, and the bark of tree-of-heaven has a lighter color and smoother texture. Tree-of-heaven leaves have smooth edges contrasting with our natives which are toothed or serrated. Those familiar with black walnut will recognize the smell that goes along with it. Tree-of-heaven has its own smell which is certainly not heavenly and is described by the experts as a ‘strong, offensive’ or ‘unpleasant’ odor. I think it could be more accurately described as smelling like rancid peanut butter. Yuck.

So, what’s a person to do to control tree-of-heaven? Cutting and mowing are largely ineffective, as the tree tends to sucker out or send up root sprouts with a vengeance following cutting. For small trees, foliar herbicide applications can be effective. For larger trees, basal bark or hack-and-squirt applications of herbicide can be used. Basal bark treatment consists of spraying the lower bark on small diameter trees with a concentrated herbicide. Hack-and-squirt literally means using a hatchet to make downward hacks into a portion of the bark around the stem and then treating the hacked areas with herbicide, leaving uncut bark in between the hacks to allow the herbicide to move into the roots.

If you suspect you have tree-of-heaven on your property, please make sure you correctly identify it before treating. As always, read and follow all label instructions before using any herbicides. If you have any questions about tree-of-heaven identification or control, please contact the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District at 937-456-5159. Thanks to Penn State University Extension and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for information contained in this article.

