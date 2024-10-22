Ohio 503/Lexington Rd. intersection change starts Thursday

Effective Thursday, traffic changes will be implemented at the intersection of Ohio 503 and Lexington Road. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

PREBLE COUNTY — Effective Thursday, traffic changes will be implemented at the intersection of Ohio 503 and Lexington Road.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, the intersection of Ohio 503 and Lexington Road will be converted to a four-way stop. Currently, the intersection, which is located just north of West Alexandria, is a two-way stop with Oho 503 traffic having the right of way.

The purpose for the conversion from a two-way to a four-way stop is to improve safety and address crash trends at the intersection. Although it was originally scheduled to go into effect on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the schedule was postponed one day to allow for completion of the pavement work and sign installation that will accompany the traffic changes.

Message boards alerting motorists of the upcoming change are already in place.