Preble Arts news

Show us your best holiday artwork and have the chance to have your artwork featured as our 2024 holiday card!

All artwork must have the name and age of the artist to identify it (can be on the design itself, or on the back of the paper).

One child and one adult entry will be selected, and both will be used as our 2024 holiday card. Any mediums are allowed. Original art must be created on 8.5”X11” paper or canvas. All entries should be dropped off before Nov. 23. Winners will receive a gift certificate, and their card used as Preble Arts’ 2024 holiday card.

Kid’s Elf Workshop

On Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Kid’s Elf Workshop will give you time to do your holiday shopping while your children enjoy a fun day of festive art activities. The children will learn about acrylic painting, experiment with watercolor, enjoy festive snacks, try out craft projects, and more. For more information or to register call 937-456-3999 or visit preblearts.org. Cost is $55 for members, $65 non-members.

Rug hooking workshop

Chris Koehl will lead a rug hooking workshop with wool on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn the art of rug hooking in this day class. $55 for members, $65 non-members.

Join us to learn the basics of rug hooking in the three-hour class.

Autumn Whimsy Corn Husk Doll Workshop

Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. Celebrate the spirit of autumn by learning the timeless art of creating harvest-inspired figurines. Join us for a memorable, hands-on experience, weaving rustic corn husks into unique and delightful seasonal keepsakes perfect for fall festivities.

Instructed by Gail Springer, member fee is $25, $30 for non-members.

Watercolor Class, Nov. 8-15, 1 p.m.

Let’s create together! This 2-week adult watercolor class is instructed by Gail Springer and will guide you through the process of creating an amazing watercolor project. RSVP by Nov. 1. Price includes all supples and instruction; cost is $55 for members, $65 for non-members.

Preble Arts is located at 207 E. Main St, Eaton. For more information, visit www.preblarts.org, or call 937-456-3999.