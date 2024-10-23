BFD open house attracts large crowd

Fifth-grader Bentley Lloyd sits in the driver’s seat of one of the Brookville Fire Department’s trucks. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Samantha Hart helps three youngsters with their sand art creations. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Fire Department’s annual open house at the fire station, located at 775 East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road, attracted a large crowd of visitors.

There was plenty of activities for children during the event.

One of the activities allowed youngsters to be strapped inside an aerial stretcher that was hoisted off the ground and guided by two firefighters.

Youngsters had the opportunity to break open a door which allowed them to experience what firefighters do to enter a structure.

Youngsters also had the opportunity to operate a working fire hose with the assistance of a firefighter.

Fire department vehicles were also on display with one of the vehicles available for youngsters to get inside to feel what it was like to operate it.

Fifth-grader Bentley Lloyd was one of the youngsters who ventured inside the vehicle.

Lloyd enjoyed being in the driver’s seat, but when asked if he would like to drive the vehicle, the youngster replied with an emphatic “no.”

There were also opportunities for the youngsters to create some sand art and do some coloring with crayons.

Refreshments were available at the event provided by the Cali-OH Eats mobile food truck and What’s the Scoop ice cream mobile truck.

The highlight of the event was the appearance of representatives of the Richard Montgomery Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

According to the Brookville Fire Department Facebook page, the representatives visited the fire station to recognize firefighter/paramedic Phoenix Robinson and firefighter/paramedic Gavin McGriff.

Both Robinson and McGriff received a fire safety commendation award from the Sons of the American Revolution.

Robinson was the department’s 2023 EMS “Provider of the Year”.

McGriff was the department’s 2023 “Firefighter of the Year.”

Brookville City Manager Jack Kuntz thanked Brookville Fire Department Captain Chad Ferguson and administrative assistant Brittany Ferguson for “all the work put into ‘Fire Prevention Week’ and the fire prevention open house.”

“There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes for these events and we appreciate captain Ferguson, Brittany, chief (Ron) Fletcher and everyone on the Brookville Fire Department who worked on making ‘Fire Prevention Week’ such a great success,” Kuntz said.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].