Blue Devils fall to Oakwood in district semifinal

BROOKVILLE — A strong season that saw the Blue Devils boys soccer team rack up 15 wins came to an end Tuesday as Oakwood posted a 2-0 victory in the district semifinal.

Brookville ends its season at 15-4-0 while Oakwood improved to 11-7-1 while advancing to the district final against Waynesville (17-1-2) Saturday, 7 p.m. at Bethel.

Oakwood scored on a corner kick at 37:28 in the first half. Uriah Beam launched the kick from the left corner and Will Morris put a header into the net to give the Lumberjacks a 1-0 lead.

Disaster struck with 14:38 left in the first half when Oakwood launched another kick from the left corner. This time a Brookville defender tried to head the ball away from the right side of the goal but the ball went into the left corner of the net to put Oakwood up 2-0.

Brookville never recovered. The Blue Devils had several scoring opportunities but couldn’t capitalize.

“Unfortunately, we lost to Oakwood 2-0 in the district semifinal,” said Brookville coach Dylan Harris. “I felt the guys played strong enough to get a victory however we had some lapses on set pieces that ultimately did us in.

“I was proud of how the boys performed all season as we reached the 2nd most wins in a season in program history” Harris noted. “Our seniors were a driving force this season particularly in the attacking end, where we scored 85 goals in 19 games. Our five seniors are all great soccer players and even better young men. I’m looking forward to seeing their next chapter.

“As for the returning players, there is a lot of work to be done because a new standard has been set at Brookville High School regarding the men’s soccer program,” Harris added.

Senior Aden Metcalf and junior Jace Vance were named to the Buckeye Division All-League First Team. Junior Branson King, senior Dom King and senior Roman Whorton were named All-League Second Team. Senior Matthew Holland earned Honorable Mention.

