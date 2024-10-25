Brookville volleyball team advances to district final

Freshman Jolie Gudorf returns a shot against Greeneview. Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — With a 25-16, 25-10, 25-11 win Wednesday over Jamestown Greeneview the Brookville girls volleyball team advanced to the district final Saturday, 2 p.m. vs. Fairfield Cincinnati Christian at Monroe High School.

The No. 1 seed Lady Devils won their 18th straight match to improve their record to 23-1 overall. Cincinnati Christian, which is 13-10 overall according to the school’s athletics website, advanced to the district final with a hard fought four set win over Madeira, 11-25, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24.

Brookville won its first SWBL volleyball title since 2009 with a perfect 12-0 Buckeye Division record. The Lady Devils lone loss was a two set 25-11, 25-23 defeat on Aug. 31 to St. Henry.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].