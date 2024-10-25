Eaton advances to 1st district final appearance after posting shutout win

With a 3-0 win over Kenton Ridge on Monday, Oct. 21, Eaton’s girls soccer team advanced to the district final for the first time in program history. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton goalie Hannah Redick recorded 10 saves in the Eagles 3-0 win over Kenton Ridge in the Division IV district semifinals on Monday, Oct. 21. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — After posting its fourth straight shutout — a 3-0 win over Kenton Ridge in the Division IV district semifinals on Monday, Oct. 21 — Eaton’s girls soccer team is headed to the district final for the first time in program history.

Eaton, the No. 6 seed, was scheduled to play Cincinnati Mariemont on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Hamilton High School in its first-ever district final appearance.

The Eagles (11-5-3) took a 1-0 halftime lead on a goal by Myla Roberts. Roberts scored her goal with 22:23 left in the first half.

Both teams had multiple chances to score but both goal keepers were up to the challenge.

In the second half, Autumn Gillenwater extended the Eagles lead to 2-0 with a goal at the off a corner kick from Roberts with 18:20 left in the match.

Adie Heggs rounded out the scoring with a goal at the 5:09 mark.

Defensively, Eaton goalie Hannah Redick had 10 saves.

“It was a little more hectic than I thought it was going to be,” Eaton coach Kevin Schaeffer said. “They’re very well coached. He always puts together a decent team. I’m glad that we beat a decent team, and we didn’t play well. The first half was awful. Our defense was doing things I haven’t seen us do for seven or eight games. Well, really, all year, we were flat and it was just weird. I don’t know what was going on. Second half. They got it together. They had better shape in the back. We didn’t give up anything real dangerous in the second half.”

Schaeffer, who also took Preble Shawnee to a pair of district final games in 2014 and 2016, said he’s been around the Eaton program for seven years and he feels this group of players deserve to be playing the programs first district final game.

“I think if any team deserves that kind of stuff, it’s this one,” he said. “Incredibly hard workers. They’re great kids. I say that about them all the time. They’re just really good, fun, hardworking kids on the field. They’re better people, even when they’re off the field. It’s just a great group. I’m blessed to be part of them.”