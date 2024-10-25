Northmont advances to volleyball district final

Jenna Hall scores a kill during Northmont’s district semifinal win over Stebbins. Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald

VANDALIA — Northmont’s girls volleyball team scored a four set victory Tuesday over Riverside Stebbins at Butler High School to advance to the district final Saturday, 2 p.m. at Kettering’s Trent Arena vs. Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy.

The Lady Bolts defeated Stebbins by scores of 22-25, 25-7, 25-19, 25-20 to improve to 16-7 overall. St. Ursula scored a 25-3, 25-8, 25-8 victory Wednesday over Winton Woods to improve to 18-4 overall.

Jadyn Johnson led Northmont with 20 kills, 30 total attempts, and three blocks in the victory over Stebbins. Brianna Abels had 24 assists, four digs and two kills. Lydia Bridenbaugh had seven kills, five digs, four service aces and one block.

Elle Gilmore had six kills and two blocks. Ryleigh Hardwick had six kills, Emma Lunsford five kills, two blocks and one dig. Madison Wadle had 16 digs and Halie Hill had 15.

