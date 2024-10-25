Northmont girls soccer advances to district final

Pictured left to right standing: Assistant coach Matthew Shaltry, Emma Poland, Aubree Conti, Jayelin Alexander, Chinaza Ibe, Andie Brown, Grace White, Jadyn Bollinger, head coach Kinsey Mangen. Front row: Mia Mergler, Abbie Hardy, Myrah Peters, Ayla Rammel, Regan Grone, Scarlett Knaier, Emma Siefert, and Ashlyn Bazile. Submitted photo

CLAYTON — With an 8-0 victory Monday over Stebbins the Northmont girls soccer team improved to 9-7-0 and advanced to the district final (Thursday) against Loveland at Xenia.

Loveland (10-4-3) defeated Ursuline Academy 3-1 Monday in the district semifinal. Alexis Harden, Taylor Hermansen and Avery Muse each scored a goal while Harden and Maddie Reynolds both had an assist. Norah Schmidt made four saves in goal.

Ashlyn Bazile and Chinaza Ibe both scored three goals and Jayelin Alexander netted one to help lift Northmont to victory. Stebbins scored an “own goal” to contribute to the 8-0 final.

Jadyn Bollinger, Andie Brown, and Scarlett Knaier had two assists each. Ayla Rammel made one save in goal.

