Ohio 177 bridge repair has begun

PREBLE COUNTY — A bridge repair project on Ohio 177 has begun, and intermittent lane restrictions are in effect in the work zone.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are repairing the bridge on Ohio 177 over a tributary of Four Mile Creek, situated at the 3.35-mile marker between Ohio 732 and Camden College Corner Road north of Morning Sun.

Currently, traffic is being maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers as needed; however, Ohio 177 will be subject to a 14-day closure. A schedule to close the route has yet to be determined, but the project is expected to be completed by late November.

The project is part of a districtwide bridge maintenance project to complete various repairs to structures located in southwest Ohio, including the bridge on Ohio 177 and a structure on Ohio 503 over a tributary of Twin Creek.

Complete General Construction Company was awarded a contract in the amount of $3.15 million to complete the project, and all associated work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025.

