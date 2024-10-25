This month at Preble County District Library

Eaton — Preble County District Library has announced the following October programming:

New: Eaton Storytimes – Fall Session Registrat ion Open

Runs through Nov. 7. Registrat ion is required. To register, call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331.

• Mother Goose Storytime (birth-age 3): Wednesday or Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• Eaton Library Mice Storytime (age 3-Pre-K): Wednesday or Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• Family Storytime (birth-age 5): Thursday at 4:45 a.m.

• After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

New: Kids Grab & Go Crafts – all branches

October’s Kids Grab & Go kit is a Bat Hat craft.

Kids grab & go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

New: Tween/Teen Grab & Go Crafts – all branches

October’s Tween/Teen Grab & Go kit is a Haunted Postcard craft.

Tween/Teen grab & go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

New: Adulting Can Be Fun!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in Oct. at several of our locat ions throughout Preble County. Some programs require registrat ion, please call the hosting branch for details.

• Through Oct. 30 during open hours at New Paris: New Paris Plant Swap

• Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. at Eaton: Antiques Evaluat ion Session at Your Library

• Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at Eaton: AYA Book Club

New: Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various craft and social programs for kids, teens, and families in Oct. at several of our locat ions throughout Preble County.

• Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon at Eaton: Eaton Library Fall Fest

New: Build Something New with LEGO Programs

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is kids and teens to show off their Master Builder skills. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

• Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon at West Alexandria: LEGO Club

• Monday, Oct. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Eaton: LEGO Club

• Tuesday, Oct. 29 during open hours at New Paris: LEGO Day

New: Fall and Halloween Celebrations

The Preble County District Library will be throwing a variety of parties and celebrations for Fall and Halloween throughout the month of October. Library appropriat e costumes are encouraged at all of these programs!

• Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at Eaton: Teens: Hal-glow-een

• Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at Eaton: Library SPOOK-tacular

• Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at Camden: Halloween Fun!

• Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at West Elkton: Witches Brew Social

New: PCDL Book Sales

Stop into one of our book sales during the month of October and choose from our wide selection of books and movies for all ages. all sales are by donat ion and there are no set prices. Sales directly support the hosting library.

• Through Oct. 26 during open hours at New Paris: New Paris Book Sale

Other Library Program Offerings:

Book a Librarian

Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help! Book an appointment on Monday afternoons between 1-4 for assistance with: tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library cat alog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email [email protected], or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Explore & More Adventure Pass Program

Explore & More NOW with your PCDL Library Card! We are excited to introduce our newest service, the Explore & More Adventure Pass Program, enabling PCDL pat rons to borrow passes using their library card. This one-time pass, which must be checked out in person at the Eaton Branch, grants pat rons limited free access to at tractions that would otherwise charge admission fees.

Participating organizat ions include The Dayton Art Institute, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, and Carillon Historical Park.

*Each organizat ion sets its own rules for how many individuals are covered under its passes and which days the passes will be honored. Pat rons are advised to call the organizat ion ahead of their visit for hours and rules.

Don’t Throw Away Local History — Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family informat ion, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donat e it to the PC Room, contact us at 937-456-4970, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at [email protected].

Preble Co. Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room.