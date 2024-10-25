Thunderbolts advance to soccer district final

Julian Bazile led Northmont with three goals against Fairborn in the Division II district semifinal. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Chris Powell scored Northmont’s fourth and fifth goal Tuesday against Fairborn.

CLAYTON — Northmont unleashed an unrelenting attack Tuesday on Fairborn in the boys Division II district semifinal to take a 6-0 halftime lead on the way to an 8-0 mercy rule victory with play suspended with 29:30 left in the second half.

The Thunderbolts improved to 8-7-2 and advanced to the district final Saturday, 7 p.m. at Lakota East vs. Cincinnati Anderson (10-3-4).

With the loss Fairborn ends its season at 7-9-1.

Julian Bazile led the Thunderbolts with three goals. Nevin Smith had two goals and two assists, Chris Powell two goals and one assist, and Roman Deem one goal. Ethan Graham had two assists and Pedro Acuna had one.

Northmont coach Bob Brown said the 12 day layoff period between the end of the regular season and tournament play enabled his team to heal and regroup.

“That 12 day layoff was great from a standpoint that we have been banged up all year,” Brown said. “This is my third game with my starting eleven, so it has been nice getting everybody healthy for a change and it was a good game to play before we face Anderson.

“They are a really good team. They are very organized, play a really good system and have a fantastic center back, a good keeper,” Brown added. “If we play how we are capable it will be a really good game.”

