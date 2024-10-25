TVS girls fall to Legacy Christian in district semifinal

Zoey Vaughn (front) and Karson Roell (17) keep pace as Legacy Christian forward Claire Solomon tries to make a run on goal. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Mackenzie Clouse leaps to make a save against Legacy Christian. Madison Nelson collides with Ava Combs as the pair battle for control of the ball.

XENIA — Twin Valley South’s girls soccer team ran into a scoring machine in the Division V district semifinal as Legacy Christian Academy posted an 8-0 runaway victory.

The Lady Knights improved to 16-2-1 overall and advanced to the district final where they will face Fayetteville-Perry. South ends its season 11-5-3.

“We ran into a buzzsaw. There wasn’t a whole lot we could do there,” said TVS coach Chad Newport. “I’m sure that Allie Graves will end up being an All-American once it is all said and done. She was runner-up for player of the year.”

Graves scored three goals against South and has 32 for the season along with 13 assists.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t get two All-Americans out of this district, in my opinion,” Newport said.

Claire Solomon had two goals and two assists, Anna Sweeney two goals, Ava Combs one goal, Aubriana Woods two assists and Eliana Schmaus one assist.

The Lady Knights passing was on target as they moved the ball all over the field with little difficulty and dominated possession. As a result, the Lady Panthers had very few opportunities to make a run on goal.

Legacy Christian took a 3-0 halftime lead but doubled that total to 6-0 with 22:20 remaining. Play was suspended with 19:57 left in the match when an electrical panel on the southwest light tower started to smoke.

The teams had to switch playing fields at the Athletes in Action Sports Complex by walking across the roadway to a pitch with no scoreboard.

Despite the loss, South accomplished a lot this season.

“The girls played hard. We did exactly what we were supposed to do. We just weren’t as gifted across the board,” Newport said. “Our seniors played well for their last time out here and that’s all I could ask.”

This is the farthest TVS has made it in tournament play, earning the first sectional title in school history. This group of players were members of the 2021 team that won the Western Ohio Athletic Conference crown with a 14-2-2 record.

