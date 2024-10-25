West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA —Birthdays this week: Kara Mackie, Laini Unger, The Reverend Dan Snider, Tim Clinger, Jennifer Fitzwater, Rod Good, Darlene Bassler, Frank Bare, Gail Elliott, Scott Jacobs, Chelsea Byrd, Jeremy Mohr, Brenda Wright, Darlene Bassler, Liam Bassler, Kren Maalouf, Macie Arndts, Zayne Morris, in memory of Forest ‘Red’ Rivers.

American Legion

Bloody Mary Sundays are available from 12-7 p.m. every Sunday in October.

Ladies’ Night starts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

Senior Jam Band meets every Thursday from 1-3:30 p.m.

At Monte Carlo Night on Nov. 2, there will be games of chance, door prizes, and raffles. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 6:30 p.m. $10 entry fee includes food and one door prize ticket.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club’s 42nd Annual Turkey Shoot takes place at 1 p.m. each Sunday through Nov. 24. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618, Curtis Early at 937-533-3226 or Paul Price at 937-248-1083.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is ongoing. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

AKS Nut Sale

Alpha Kappa Sorority Annual Nut Sale is ongoing with fresh English walnuts, whole almonds, pecan halves or pieces, or salted cashews for $11 per pound bag. Candied nuts are available by request for $14 per pound. Contact Missy Riegel at 937-248-4166. Alpha Kappa Sorority is a philanthropic organization that raises funds for two TVS scholarships, and contributes to various needs in the community. For additional information, visit Facebook at Alpha Kappa Sorority West Alexandria.

Beggar’s Night

Beggar’s Night will be Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the village. All who wish to join the Costume Parade are to meet at Roselius Insurance on E. Dayton St. by 5:30 p.m. Kiwanis Club costume judging will take place immediately following the parade at the parking lot across from the Town Hall, with prizes according to age and categories of costume.

Library News

Saturday, Oct. 26, is LEGO Club from noon-1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11, is National Origami Day. At 5:30 pm. Miss Bonnie will teach how to make amazing patriotic paper crafts.

Tues. Nov. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. November Family Night is all things Mo Willems.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. is Kids Book Club

Fri. Nov. 15, is National Odd Sock Day. Show the Librarian your mismatched socks to receive a treat!

Sat. Nov. 16, is International Game Day. Bring your friends and pick any game board on the shelf.

Mon. Nov. 18, is High Five a Librarian Day. High Five and receive a special treat.

Nov. 30, is LEGO Club from noon to 1 p.m.

Mondays from 1-4 p.m. Book a Reference Librarian for all computer-related assistance.

Library phone: 937-533-4095; fax: 937-533-4119. Open Monday and Wednesday from noon-7 p.m., Tuesday: 1-7 p.m., Friday: noon- 4 p.m., and Saturday: 10 a.m-2 p.m.

BINGO

Starting Nov. 7, BINGO takes place every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at 25 E. Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m., Early Bird starts at 6 p.m. with main series immediately following after the first break. Hog Wild never hit before last season, so it will continue to grow. Proceeds support the Fire & EMS associations and each association helps offset the cost of equipment purchases out of the main department budget.

Breakfast with Santa

Alpha Kappa Sorority is sponsoring Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. at Twin Valley South High School, 100 Education Drive. Breakfast begins at 8:15 a.m., pictures with Santa begin at 9 a.m. and the event ends at 10 a.m. Tickets are pre-order only by calling or texting Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151. Cost for a breakfast ticket is $7, and for an additional $3, get an ornament with a child’s name on it. Deadline to order is Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Hometown Christmas Craft and Vendor Show

Hometown Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Sorority, will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon-5 p.m. at Twin Valley South Commons, 100 Education Drive. This indoor event features arts, crafts, independent consultants, baked goods, door prizes, raffles and music by S&L Soundz. A cash-only concession area will offer pizza, popcorn, pretzels, chips, water, soda and candy. For vendors, the fee is $30 for each 10×10 space, and registration forms can be obtained by calling or texting Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151 by Nov. 1.

Christmas In the Village

Join us Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon-5 p.m. for a walk around the village. Stop at the library, 16 N. Main St., to pick up a card listing the businesses to visit. Then return the card to the library for a chance to win door prizes. You must be present to win. Winners will start being called at 6 p.m.

The West Alexandria Friends of the Library will be providing crafts at the library while you wait for door prizes to be called. Santa will be coming in on the fire truck at 1 p.m. and stopping at Santa Villa for a visit. Santa will be at Santa Villa to visit children and hand out gifts from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15; Sponsored by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee. The committee raises funds and receives donations in order to provide for the upkeep of Santa Villa, to provide gifts and visits with Santa, Christmas in the Village, the Ole Fashioned Jamboree festival, the Party in the Park with Fourth of July Fireworks, and the annual Oktoberfest. West Alexandria Celebration Committee members include: Jan Pearce, President; Gretchen Pearce, Vice President, Candace Moore; Secretary, Michelle Laughlin,Treasurer and members Kim Pearce, Susie Shafer, Zach Shafer, Melissa Kemerly, Troy Lunsford, Annie Middendorf, Janice Woodgeard, Sarah Williams, and Tomi Chomel. For those interested in joining, the committee meets the first Monday of every month at Kierston’s Coffee Stop at 6 p.m.

Santa Villa

Santa will be coming through the Village on a fire truck, Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m., and stopping at Santa Villa, in Peace Park, from 1-4p.m. to visit and hand out gifts to children. He will return on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1-4 p.m. before going on his way to the North Pole. Sponsored by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations the second Monday of every month from 7-8p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water bottle. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Food and Clothing Pantry is now located at the front of St. John Church at 20 E. South St. The entrance is handicap accessible with handicap parking available. Pantry hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10a.m. until noon as well as the second and last Wednesday evenings of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Current needs are spaghetti sauce, egg noodles, all soups, canned peas, pancake mix, saltine crackers and chicken ramen noodles. The staff of the pantry considers it a privilege to serve our people and greatly appreciate the continuous support from the community. Please call 937-839-1615 for assistance or information.

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m.

Join us for Worship on Sundays at 10 a.m at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The Women of St. John, Ingomar, meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m., the Sleep Mat Project group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Oak Street Brethren Church

Oak Street Brethren, formerly the West Alexandria Church of the Brethren, invites you to join us at 9:15 a.m. for Sunday School, and 10:30 a.m. for Worship Service on Sundays at 22 E. Oak St., or on the Oak Street Brethren Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evening services at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers Dr. Contact The Reverend David Spears at 937-839-1024 or www.cbcwales.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday, at 70 E. Dayton St.

Salem Kids, for children in preschool through sixth grade, meet every Wednesday for dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

High School and Middle School Ministry meets Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday, next on Oct. 19, in the Fellowship Hall for Bible study, breakfast, fellowship, and prayer. Contact Jack Walker for more information.

First Communion classes will meet every Sunday in October, at 12:30 p.m. in the Youth Room.

The Annual Congregation Business Meeting will be held following worship service on Sunday, Nov. 17. The purpose of this meeting is to elect council members and approve the budget for 2025.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accept coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the Church Library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurant coupons.

Applications are available for the Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarships, due back to the Church Secretary’s office no later than Oct. 30. Applications, with a list of qualifications, can be found in a folder on the Church Secretary’s door, or on the shelf at the back of the Sanctuary, and can be mailed to 70 E. Dayton St. If you have any questions, please contact Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027 or [email protected].

Special offering for October is the Community Action Partnership Thanksgiving Meal at the Fairgrounds.