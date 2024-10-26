Northmont Marching Band senior members honored

Lily Braswell with her parents, Donna and Roderick Braswell. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Sallie Burke with her parents, Stephanie and Russ, her stepfather Kyle, and her younger sister Maggie. Bobbi Carsner with her mother Megan Thomas, stepfather Josh Thomas, her father Bradley Carsner, and brother Brayden Carsner. Arin Carter with her brothers Evan and Ben, her sister Jessica, and her mother Kim. Julian Clark with his parents, Lauren and Darnell. Lola Gosser with her parents, Sarah and Aaron, her brother Henry, and her grandmother Mary Nilsen. Kevin Liu with his mother Vicky Chen. Izzy Plummer with her parents, Kim and Joe, and her sister Emma. Bethany Thompson with her grandparents Ellen and Steven Bissey, and her brother Jason Thompson Jr. Ava Tracy with her parents, Stephani and Chris, and her sister Alena. Nona Whalen with her parents, Harry and Katie Howard. Bethany Williams with her parents, Traci and Todd, her brother, Jacob, and her boyfriend, Joel Harvey.

CLAYTON — Senior Class of 2025 members of the Northmont Marching Band were honored Thursday at halftime of the Thunderbolts football game against Springfield.

These seniors were recognized in alphabetical order.

Lily Braswell was escorted by her parents, Donna and Roderick Braswell. Lily is part of the flute section. She has been involved in marching band, tennis, drama club, full orchestra, and mock trial. After high school, Lily plans to major in computer science and become an ethical hacker.

Sallie Burke was escorted by her parents, Stephanie and Russ, her stepfather Kyle, and her younger sister Maggie. Sallie is a member of the front ensemble. She has been involved in orchestra and marching band. After high school, she plans on attending college to study animal sciences.

Bobbi Carsner was escorted by her mother Megan Thomas, stepfather Josh Thomas, her father Bradley Carsner, and brother Brayden Carsner. Bobbi is a member of the saxophone and clarinet sections. She has been involved in marching band, pit orchestra, full orchestra, jazz band, pep band, wind ensemble, track, bowling, wrestling and Lacrosse. After high school, Bobbi plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to major in aerospace engineering and minor in music performance.

Arin Carter was escorted by her brothers Evan and Ben, her sister Jessica, and her mother Kim. Arin is a member of the flute section. She has been involved in bowling, marching band, full orchestra, and pit orchestra. After high school, Arin plans going to college to study anthropological psychology.

Julian Clark was escorted by his parents, Lauren and Darnell. Julian is a member of the saxophone section. He has been involved in marching band and wind ensemble. After high school, Julian plans to attend Ohio University to study physical therapy and music.

Lola Gosser was escorted by her parents, Sarah and Aaron, her brother Henry, and her grandmother Mary Nilsen. Lola has been a drum major for the past two years but has also played clarinet. She has been involved with wind ensemble, swim team, peer tutoring, mock trail, and pit orchestra. After high school, Lola plans to attend Cedarville University to study forensic science to pursue a degree in mortuary science.

Kevin Liu was escorted by his mother Vicky Chen. Kevin is a member of the trombone section. He has been involved tennis, student government, community service, full orchestra, and marching band. After high school, Kevin plans to attend college to study biochemistry.

Izzy Plummer was escorted by her parents, Kim and Joe, and her sister Emma. Izzy is a member of the high school brass section playing trumpet for one year and mellophone for three years. She has been involved in marching band, full orchestra, and student government. After high school, Izzy plans to attend college to study astronomy.

Bethany Thompson was escorted by her grandparents Ellen and Steven Bissey, and her brother Jason Thompson Jr. Bethany is a member of the color guard. She has been involved in student government, aspirations, winter guard, and currently attends the Miami Valley Career Technology Center for pre-nursing where she serves as a Health Occupations Students of America officer. After high school, Bethany plans to attend college to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and join the Air Force as a critical care nurse.

Ava Tracy was escorted by her parents, Stephani and Chris, and her sister Alena. Ava is a member of the flute section. She has been involved in marching band, pep band, and mock trial. After high school, Ava plans to attend college to study cellular biology.

Nona Whalen was escorted by her parents, Harry and Katie Howard. Nona is a member of the trumpet section. She has been involved in A cappella, drama club, choir, and marching band. After high school, Nona plans to attend Wright State University to study musical theatre.

Bethany Williams was escorted by her parents, Traci and Todd, her brother, Jacob, and her boyfriend, Joel Harvey. Bethany is a member of the clarinet section. She has been involved in marching band, full orchestra, indoor Lacrosse, and Link Crew. After high school, Bethany plans to attend University of Cincinnati to study microbiology.

