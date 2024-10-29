Arrows cruise past Dixie, 62-0, in regular season finale

CAMDEN — Coming off its first loss of the season Preble Shawnee’s football team was determined to bounce back.

And bounce back they did.

The Arrows forced three first-quarter turnovers en route to a 62-0 thrashing of visiting Dixie on Senior Night, Friday, Oct. 25.

With the win, Shawnee ended the regular season 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Arrows also clinched their fifth straight playoff appearance and the No. 4 seed in the Division V, Region 20 bracket. They will host Marion Pleasant (5-5) on Friday, Nov. 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Shawnee scored 27 first-quarter points, which included an interception returned for a touchdown.

“Pretty happy with how we played,” Shawnee coach Dave Maddox said. “Defense started fast, creating turnovers on the first three drives. One was an interception returned for a touchdown and the offense was able to capitalize on the other two.”

Lane Lovely got the scoring started with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Reece Smith followed with a 45-yard interception return for a 14-0 lead.

Kaden Taylor caught a 16-yard TD pass from quarterback Brody Morton to make it a 21-0 game.

Lovely added his second TD run for a 27-0 lead.

Shawnee added two more scores in the second quarter.

Nolan Earles scored on a 15-yard TD run and Isaac Blankenship added a 10-yard TD run for a 40-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Blankenship caught a 5-yard TD pass from Morton for a 47-0 lead.

Ethan Mauller scored two fourth quarter TDs. He scored on runs of 9 and 62-yards.

Morton completed 10-of-11 passes for 187 yards and two TDs.

Mauller had three carries for 86 yards. Blankenship added 67 yards on three carries. He also caught four passes for 75 yards.

“A few things we still need to work on to get cleaned up for the playoffs, but overall, pretty happy with how our guys bounced back from last week,” Maddox said. “We are excited for the playoffs to start and ready to get to work preparing for next week.”

