Brookville voters will decide the fate of the proposed zoning classification of land located on Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville voters to decide zoning issue

BROOKVILLE — Voters will be asked to decide Nov. 5 the fate of the proposed zoning classification of land located across from the Brookville fire station on Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

The property, consisting of lots 2798, 2799 and 2800 (85.611 acres), was annexed to the city at the request of Wilburn Meyer, owner of the property.

After approving the petition request, both planning commission and council approved Ordinance 2024-07 that established the zoning classification.

Planning commission voted 5-2 while council voted 7-0 in favor of the ordinance.

The ordinance establishes approximately 27.465 acres as a General Business (GB) Planned Development Overlay District (PD), and 58.146 acres as (R-1A) Suburban Residential Planned Development Overlay District ((PD).

The issue will be decided by voters after a referendum was placed on the Nov. 5 ballot.

A group of residents calling themselves “Brookville Citizens for Keep It Rural” are responsible for placing the issue on the ballot after the political action committee garnered enough signatures from registered city voters.

A yes vote on Issue 2 approves Ordinance 2024-07 and the GB and R-1A zoning for the 85.611 acres.

A no vote disapproves Ordinance 2024-07 requiring planning commission and council to once again go through the process of determining zoning classifications for the 85.611 acres.

