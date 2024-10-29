Chief seeks support for Lewisburg Issue 8

Editor:

As a long time Lewisburg resident, I have witnessed the village become a progressive and forward moving community. The services the village provides its citizens with are second to none. Whether it is the Service, Water, Sewer, Police, or Fire/EMS, every department creates a positive atmosphere that enables our citizens to have an enjoyable place to call home. The village park system allows our citizens to enjoy the outdoors, is another aspect of why people appreciate residing in our town.

Under the direction of the Village Council, Mayor Roberts, and Municipal Manager Sewert, the continued emphasis to village employees is the number one priority to provide great customer service. On November 5th, the village will have a general operating renewal levy — no new taxes (Issue 8) on the ballot that provides invaluable monies that enable the village to continue providing vital and essential services.

As Fire/EMS Chief for almost 50 years, I have witnessed the importance of this levy to all departments that serve our community. This levy allows the Fire/EMS to continue the mission of protecting the lives and property of our citizens. Our village citizens are to be commended for their unwavering support of not only this levy, but other levies that are of the upmost importance.

I encourage our citizens to vote yes on Issue 8 – no new taxes — which will enable our village to continue to prosper and be progressive.

BJ Sewert, Chief Lewisburg Fire/EMS

Lewisburg