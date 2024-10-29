‘Ghostly Night Out’ attracts crowd

BROOKVILLE — Golden Gate Park, located at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road, was filled with hundreds of creatures – some scary, some not – who were busy collecting candy during the annual “Ghostly Night Out” event.
The special night was sponsored by the Brookville Police Department, who provided the costumed youngsters of all ages and sizes with a variety of candy as part of the department’s “Trunk or Treat” event.
In addition to receiving candy, the annual event featured bounce houses, a hayride and the haunted forest for those who were brave enough to venture through it.
There was the special appearances by the 501st Star War Legion and the United Chaos (Marvels) who greeted the children.
A disc jockey played a variety of music during the event.
Visitors who wore a costume had a chance to win a prize.
