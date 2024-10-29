‘Ghostly Night Out’ attracts crowd

Youngsters have fun at “Ghostly Night Out.” Terry Baver | The Register-Herald This youngster rides his T-Rex around the park. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A skeleton and a football player were ready to get some candy. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A group of children were all smiles at the event. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A youngster receives some candy. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Two costumed youngsters with baskets make their way through the park to get some candy. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A werewolf checks his bag Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Two youngsters ready to get some candy. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Michael Myers (left) and Freddy Krueger failed in their attempt to make this Halloween event a nightmare. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald The grim reaper, with scythe in hand, harvested no souls that night. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald A costumed youngster looking for candy. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and a Galactic Empire Star Wars stormtrooper greet a costumed youngster. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Golden Gate Park, located at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road, was filled with hundreds of creatures – some scary, some not – who were busy collecting candy during the annual “Ghostly Night Out” event.

The special night was sponsored by the Brookville Police Department, who provided the costumed youngsters of all ages and sizes with a variety of candy as part of the department’s “Trunk or Treat” event.

In addition to receiving candy, the annual event featured bounce houses, a hayride and the haunted forest for those who were brave enough to venture through it.

There was the special appearances by the 501st Star War Legion and the United Chaos (Marvels) who greeted the children.

A disc jockey played a variety of music during the event.

Visitors who wore a costume had a chance to win a prize.

