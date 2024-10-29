Local runners compete in XC regional meets

Brookville’s Dylan Ballin qualfied for the state cross country meet with her 10th place finish at the Troy Division II Regional meet. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

TROY — Runners from local area high schools competed in the regional cross country meet in Troy on Saturday.

Individual boy runners from Northmont, Dixie, and National Trail qualified for state, as well as a member of the Brookville girls team.

In Division I, the top five boys teams and top 20 individuals advance. In Division II, the top four teams and top 16 individuals advance and in Division III, the top four teams and top 16 individuals advanced.

In Divisions I and II, the top four girls teams and top 16 individuals advance. In Division III, the top three teams and top nine individuals advance.

Division I

Northmont sophomore Dominic Lopez qualified for state by placing 14th with a time of 15:54.26. Landon Kimmel of Tippecanoe took 1st place in 14:58.88.

Teams qualifying for state were 1st place Mason, 2nd place Little Miami, 3rd place Centerville, 4th place St. Xavier, and 5th place Beavercreek.

In the girls race Jazlen Simpson led Northmont with a 52nd place finish in 20:11.45. Addison Brown was 98th (21:21.63). Briana Pressel was 113th (21:58.88). Lilia Lopez finished 122nd (23:13.23) and Abbie Weeks was 123rd (23:21.62). Samantha Santana finished 127th (24:21.81) and Maddie Abbott was 129th (25:56.40).

Teams qualifying for state included 1st place Talawanda, 2nd place Mason, 3rd place Lakota West, 4th place Milford, 5th place Centerville and 6th place Seton.

Division II

Brookville’s girls team missed qualifying for state by one place, finishing 5th overall. Dylan Ballin led the Lady Devils by placing 10th in 19:48.99 to qualify for state.

Serenity Suggs finished 39th (21:37.10), Ella Renner 45th (21:42.37), Cayleigh Tipton 48th (21:46.98), Hunter Gardner 55th (21:50.52), Lindsay Rieder 83rd (23:12.55), and Kyra Hope 93rd (24:29.27).

Teams advancing to state included 1st place Oakwood, 2nd place Waynesville, 3rd place Carroll, and 4th place Tippecanoe.

Brookville placed 12th in the boys scoring. Lucas Tipton led the Blue Devils finishing 33rd in 17:14.22. Christian Seitz was 65th (18:11.31), Logan Wright 75th (18:36.98), Greyson Florkey 78th (18:42.04), Evan Pentecost 83rd (18:57.59), Chase Puskas 84th (19:01.13), and Dylan Meyers 100th (20:14.25).

Teams qualifying for state included 1st place West Liberty-Salem, 2nd place Versailles, 3rd place Cincinnati CHCA, and 4th place Oakwood.

Division III

Collin Day of Dixie qualified for state with an 11th place finish in 16:56.41. Tucker Denlinger of National Trail also qualified for state by placing 16th in 16:59.47.

Twin Valley South runners Samuel DeHart finished 33rd (17:47.54) and Hunter Todd was 38th (17:55.28).

Teams qualifying for state included 1st place Botkins, 2nd place Cedarville and 3rd place Russia.

No local girls teams or runners in the ‘The Register-Herald’ coverage area competed in the Division III regional meet.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].