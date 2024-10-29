Seniors come up big for Eaton in 34-7 win on Senior Night

Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Eaton senior Connor Bach hauls in one of his two touchdown catches from quarterback Aaron Rogers during the Eagles game with Carlisle on Friday, Oct. 25. Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald

EATON — On a night in which Eaton honored its 14 football seniors, it was those very seniors who helped the Eagles roll past visiting Carlisle 34-7 to conclude the regular season on Friday, Oct. 25.

Eaton, now 8-2 overall, finished third in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division with a 4-2 mark.

With the win, Eaton earned its fifth straight postseason trip. The Eagles are the No. 7 seed in the Division IV, Region 16 bracket and will host nemesis Kettering Archbishop Alter in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

After Carlisle drove the length of the field and scored on its first possession of the game, Eaton took over from there.

Trailing 7-0, Eaton got on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run by senior Cordis Berard (23 carries, 111 yards) with about 3 minutes left in the opening quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

Eaton added 21 points in the second quarter.

The Eagles defense then forced a Carlisle punt. The ensuing drive ended with a 27-yard TD pass from senior Aaron Rogers (4-for-9 for 77 yards) to senior Connor Bach for a 14-7 lead.

Eaton’s defense rose to the challenge again, this time forcing the Indians to turn the ball over on downs.

The Eagles added another Rogers to Bach TD pass, this time from 19 yards out for a 21-7 lead.

Wyatt Sasser kept the momentum going for Eaton when he blocked a Carlisle punt setting up the Eagles offense at the Indians 17-yard line.

Rogers then connected with senior Preston Orr for a 17-yard TD pass and a 28-7 Eagles lead.

In the second half, Eaton’s defense had three takeaways. Seniors Brandon Couch and Gavin Winings each had an interception.

The final takeaway came on the games final play when Orr sacked Carlisle’s quarterback causing a fumble. Berard picked up the ball near the Indians 45-yard line and raced toward the end zone, but as he got to the 10-yard line he tossed the ball back to senior lineman Cooper Wilson who scored as time expired to give the Eagles the 34-7 win.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.