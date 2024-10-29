Writer supporting Issue 47

Editor:

I’m writing today in support of the upcoming levy renewal for the Preble County District Library.

Living in Eaton my entire life, the Eaton library has always been important to me. I checked out audiobooks to listen to while I mowed neighbors’ lawns for cash in the summer. I caused trouble there as a teen and got stern looks from very patient librarians. I made friends and memories, and I grew.

Now I work there and get to see directly just how important the library is to our community. Preble County has always been supportive of its libraries, and I expect this levy renewal to be no different, but I still can’t help but share my pride and support for our local libraries.

I hope you’ll all join me in voting an emphatic “yes” to Issue 47 on Nov. 5, and help our libraries to keep growing, the way they’ve helped so many of us.

Jared McCloud

Eaton