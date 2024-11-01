BHS marching band fills city with music

The Brookville High School marching band proceeds on Hill Street toward the Terrace Park subdivision during its annual march-a-thon fundraising event. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The weather was perfect for the annual Brookville High School marching band’s annual march-a-thon.

Sunny skies and a warm temperature greeted the band as it made its way through the three routes set up for the event.

The marching band planned to hold the march-a-thon on Sept. 28, but was forced to cancel the event due to the remnants of Hurricane Helene that swept through Brookville and the Miami Valley that day.

The march-a-thon is the largest fundraiser conducted by the high school band.

This year the band is using the march-a-thon to raise $15,000 toward the purchase of three new sousaphones.

People came out of their homes to listen to the band. Many made donations as the band made their way through the streets.

Those individuals who had earlier donated $100, received a “lawn concert” in front of their house. The concert consisted of the donor’s chosen song and the Brookville High School fight song.

The band began the march-a-thon at Grace Brethren Church, located at 665 Westbrook Road, and proceeded to Flanders Avenue and Corona Drive before turning onto Rona Parkway and stopping at the former Rite Aid drug store.

After a break, the band began its musical venture again where it ended at the site of the former high school at 46 S. Hill St.

After taking another break, the band completed the march-a-thon that took it through the Terrace Park subdivision where the event ended at the Brookville stadium.

