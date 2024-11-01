Changing times and pesky crows Changing times and pesky crows

Time’s stream flows ever onward, and change is everywhere afoot—obvious and undeniable.

The dawn after Halloween will usher in a brand new month—and with it, the other half of autumn. This largely overlooked and notably unsung second portion is, in many ways, my favorite part of the entire season.

Sure, the multicolored leaves were truly beautiful. A splendid dress-up party that once again decorated rural byways and suburban backyards—and at every glance, offered picturesque scenes worthy of any landscape painter’s talent.

However, we’ve passed the peak of autumn’s color. Most of those iconic autumn leaves are down. Only a few trees still retain their leaves—holdouts attired in muted yellow-greens. The earlier bright scarlet reds and fiery oranges are now practically nonexistent. And those still-fluffy piles already on the ground are trading their once colorful hues for somber shades of bronze and tan and ochre.

Moreover, even the most reluctant die-hard leaves will soon succumb to gravity’s pull. Except, of course, for the indomitable oaks. Oaks resolutely refuse to heed and comply with the call to drop their leaves and surrender to the season—they’re like old soldiers, insistently flying once-verdant and now-tattered battle flags that become increasingly shredded by winter’s bitter winds.

Aside from those oaks, by the time this second half of autumn has ended, all the fallen leaves that currently comprise the newly-laid carpet will by then be limp, soggy, and darkened to an overall drab brown.

Everything has a season. Change continues. Autumn’s first half is ending as part two begins…and we’ve reached its divisional middle.

Like most transitions, this seasonal mid-point is a mix—not fully one or the other. Rather, a synergetic blend of future and past, old and new, when each day carves out its own distinctive place in the circling year.

Early autumn gave us colored leaves; late autumn offers chilly nights, likely the occasional morning frost, and a stripped, sparser landscape that’s really a considerate visual foretaste of times to come. A sort of heads-up reminder to that harsher season we all know will inevitably follow.

Perhaps it’s something in my nature—a characteristic reaction rooted in the DNA of my Scotch-Irish heritage, a moody quirk of my Celtic blood—but I find this time of year invigorating and delightful. To me it’s both comforting and stirring, a wonderfully energizing and surprising paradox.

Autumn’s second half suits me perfectly!

I watch the leaves coming down, piling up in heaps and windrows. Still light and dry enough to be shifted and animated by the searching wind—blowing hither and yon, moving about, restless, resistant, as if not yet agreeing to give up, settle down, and summarily relax into that final stillness before commencing a slow eradication back into the earth.

I wholeheartedly understand that life-imperative reluctance. The unwillingness to hold out, hang on, and never quit prematurely attitude.

With the leaves down, the woodlands open up, light pours in, and the overall layout of the land is laid bare. As the days grow shorter, the illumination paradoxically increases. The ability to see the underlying contours across extended distances exposes the topographic secrets of a place in a way no amount of midsummer hikes could ever reveal.

This second part of autumn is the perfect time to really get acquainted with your favorite outdoor hangouts.

Finally, there’s the silence. Not true soundlessness—more a natural quietude. The land now seems peaceful, at rest. And the mood seems to rub off on me whenever I spend time afield.

The singing insects are gone. So are the frogs. But birds of all sorts still twitter and call, though not in their earlier symphonic exuberance—though cardinals whistle from the hedges, every so often a robin will cut loose with an extended riff, and the Carolina wrens…well, no season stifles these boisterous fellows!

I do, however, wish a certain pesky crow mob would take their daybreak hullabaloo elsewhere!

For whatever reason, a gang of these black-robed troublemakers has decided to spend a portion of their mornings fussing, flapping, and jockeying about the nearly leafless branches of a dooryard box elder.

They arrive regular as clockwork, soon after after my wife leaves for work. I’ve just settled in front of my desktop computer to start my own labors. Screeching and clamoring, cawing hoarsely, they aggravate, and interrupt me at my desk—a dozen feet and a thin window-glass away.

Early mornings are typically my day’s most productive period. The time when I’m at my word-herding best—though always, any modicum of literary clarity and concentration I can muster is tentative and fleeting. When the nearby clamor begins, I’m so distracted I can’t marshal a single thought long enough to get it down!

Why these confounded loudmouths suddenly elected to start making regular visits is a mystery. They have no legitimate business to conduct from the close precincts of the cottage’s dooryard—there’s nothing new in that old box elder to see, or eat, and nobody around other than me to torment.

I’m feeling besieged, beleaguered, and bedeviled! Stymied in my work. And though not normally paranoid, starting to think it’s personal—evidence of malice aforethought.

I don’t know what they’re up to, but it seems suspicious—and you gotta admit crows, are regularly complicit in all sorts of shenanigans. Birds who delight in mischief.

Of course, the explanation for this recent behavior could be less personal and more prosaic—not directly about me, but simply a corvid reaction to changing times. And the dooryard box elder may simply be the chosen pulpit for their protests and haranguing.

Autumn’s second half doesn’t always please everyone!

