Church briefs

No Souper Suppers at New Hope Church

There will be no Souper Suppers at New Hope Church in the months of November and December. The church appreciates the faithful support and looks forward to serving again in 2025.

Hope4Kids at FSB Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden hosts Hope4Kids, a mid-week Bible club designed specifically for children ages 5 years through fifth grade, Wednesdays, weekly from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, offering a fun and engaging opportunity for local children to gain a deeper understanding of the Bible.

Children attending Hope4Kids will participate in a variety of activities including Bible study, interactive lessons, hands-on projects, games, and snack time. To encourage engagement and celebrate accomplishments, children will have the opportunity to earn badges for their achievements throughout the program. For more information contact the church office at 937-452-7291 or visit the website at www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.