Explaining Ohio's State Issue 1

OHIO — Ohio voters will decide on State Issue 1 in the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. The measure, if passed, proposes a constitutional amendment aimed at changing the process for drawing Ohio’s legislative and congressional districts. However, Issue 1 has stirred significant debate, with critics and supporters weighing in on its potential impact on fair representation in Ohio.

According to the official ballot language certified by Sec. of State Frank LaRose, Issue 1 is designed to alter how legislative maps are drawn in Ohio, with the stated goal of curbing gerrymandering, a practice that manipulates electoral boundaries to favor a particular party. The amendment would establish a new redistricting commission to oversee this process, theoretically promoting fairer representation. The commission would be formed from individuals chosen through a combination of retired judges, an unspecified hiring agency, and existing commission members.

Arguments in favor of Issue 1

Supporters of Issue 1, including the committee for Citizens Not Politicians, argue that this measure would prevent one-party control over the redistricting process, striving for a balance where both major political parties secure a set number of legislative seats. Proponents suggest that this structured outcome would better reflect Ohio’s political makeup, ensuring that neither party can single-handedly manipulate district boundaries to maintain or gain power.

Arguments against Issue 1

Critics argue that Issue 1 could actually embed gerrymandering into the Ohio constitution by enforcing a specific balance of seats between Republicans and Democrats. Opponents, including advocacy group Ohio Works, warn that the amendment would allow for bizarrely shaped districts, which might separate communities and fail to represent local interests effectively. They also point out that the commission created by Issue 1 would operate with limited accountability. Members would not be subject to recall by voters, even in cases of severe misconduct, and could theoretically use taxpayer funds with few restrictions, including paying themselves substantial salaries and hiring external consultants.

Critics further contend that Issue 1 benefits “elite out-of-state special interests” rather than Ohioans. They argue that Issue 1, while appearing to support fair representation, could end up solidifying political divides and creating a redistricting process that is less transparent and more removed from voter influence.

Voters’ decision

Ohioans will have the final say on whether they believe Issue 1 is a solution to political gerrymandering or a risk that could lead to greater political division and reduced voter accountability.

Voters interested in reading the full text of Issue 1 or further arguments for and against can find additional information and the complete ballot language on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website at https://bit.ly/48A85DC.

