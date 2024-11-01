Helene winds causes park damage

A shelter in Westbrook Park suffered a damaged roof due to the high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Helene. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Trees toppled by the high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Helene destroyed a swing set in Ward Park. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — City manager Jack Kuntz informed the park board damage was sustained at two city parks due to the remnants of Hurricane Helene that swept through Brookville and the Miami Valley.

“Ward Park had a swing set pretty much destroyed when a tree fell on it,” Kuntz said.

“We are looking at possibly replacing the swing set, looking at insurance and all those different things,” Kuntz continued.

Kuntz indicated the city could use insurance money to replace the swing.

“Or we still have the play area that was donated by the KOA that could be erected by the service department,” Kuntz advised.

Kuntz noted discussion has taken place to erect the KOA play area and also install a new swing set in Ward Park.

“Nothing has been decided. I wanted to get some feedback from the park board and see what you thought,” Kuntz said.

Park board member Loren Wilson said she liked the idea of installing both the KOA play area and a swing set in the park.

Kuntz advised that whatever decision is made, “it is the point of the season where we probably won’t install anything until next year.”

Kuntz also informed the park board one of the shelters in Westbrook Park sustained roof damage from the high wind.

“Joe (Hamiel-service department superintendent) is going to get some prices on replacing the roof,” Kuntz said.

“We’re going to work with Michelle (Brandt-finance and human resource director) to figure out the insurance aspect of it. Everything is kind of fluid right now,” Kuntz continued.

Kuntz asked the park board members if it was a good idea to move the shelter to a different location or leave it at its current location.

“Do you want to keep the shelter there of should it be removed. From a staff perspective, it is probably important to keep it there, but we’re going to have to replace the entire roof,” Kuntz said.

Brookville councilmember JD Fowler, council liaison with the park board, said the shelter would be used more if it was located closer to the playground area.

The current shelter is located to the right of the playground area at the corner of the park.

“I’m not saying it isn’t used. It’s not really used as much because it is so far away from the fields,” Fowler said.

Wilson agreed.

“If it was to be replaced, now would be the time to do it. Locating it closer to the playground would be amazing,” Wilson said.

“We can talk about it further as we move forward. We’re still in the investigation stage,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz noted Golden Gate Park didn’t experience any significant damage except for a few trees that fell due to the strong wind.

“There was some fence damage near the water tower, but that’s something we can address internally,” Kuntz said.

