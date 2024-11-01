National Trail students recognized at board meeting

Middle School Principal Derek Lucas presented Student of the Month certificates to fifth-grade students (left to right) Olivia Morrisey, Lincoln Hickey and Bryce Mowen; sixth-grade students Jeff Stephens and Olivia O’Diam; seventh-grade student Taylor Belcher and eighth-graders Lucas Fudge, Blake Reed and Audrey Bane. Photos Marilyn McConahay | The Register Herald Elementary School Principal Ed Eales presented Student of the Month certificates of recognition to Blakely Bramer, kindergarten; Haley Hunter, first-grade; Jimmy Mitchell, second-grade; Addie Baker, third-grade; Dane Rodifer, fourth-grade and Andrew Buriff, special education. Submitted photo High School Principal Mike Eyler named the following students as Students of the Month: Taylor Campbell, Caiden Krefft and Claire Osswald. In addition, Justin Turner was named a state qualifier in golf. Newly appointed School Resource Officer Aaron Melling, who was introduced by Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, speaks to people attending the Oct. 22 National Trail School Board meeting.

NEW PARIS — Recognition of students of the month for August and September was the first order of business at the Oct. 22 National Trail School Board meeting.

Only students who were on hand for photos are named, as follows.

Elementary School Principal Ed Eales presented Student of the Month certificates of recognition to Blakely Bramer, kindergarten; Haley Hunter, first grade; Jimmy Mitchell, second grade; Addie Baker, third grade; Dane Rodifer, fourth grade and Andrew Buriff, special education.

Middle School Student of the Month recipients, announced by Principal Derek Lucas, were fifth grade students Olivia Morrisey, Lincoln Hickey, Bryce Mowen; sixth-grade students Jeff Stephens and Olivia O’Diam; seventh- grade student Taylor Belcher and eighth-graders Lucas Fudge, Blake Reed and Audrey Bane.

High School Principal Mike Eyler recognized the following Students of the Month: Seniors Taylor Campbell, Caiden Krefft and Claire Osswald. Justin Turner was named a state qualifier in golf.

FFA took third place in the state for soil and water judging.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson and Deputy Aaron Melling, School Resource Officer, addressed those attending the meeting. Simpson introduced Melling as National Trail School District’s new School Resource Officer.

“I’ve lived in Preble County my whole life and graduated from National Trail, but I won’t say what year,” Melling said.

Melling also said the school really cares about the students.

Superintendent Jen Couch thanked Simpson and Melling for all they do for the school whenever there’s an incident.

During the school’s principals’ reports, Elementary Principal Ed Eales said third grade reading tests were soon to begin and that the first Discovery Day took place on Oct. 17.

“I enjoyed seeing third-and fourth-graders escorting kindergarten buddies to their groups and the Discovery Day was good because of interaction with other grades,” Eales added. “It’s nice to see the older students take care of the little ones.”

Middle School Principal Derek Lucas said eighth-graders recently went to Richmond (Indiana) to enjoy a bowling trip and that students were planning a building-wide bingo day the following week.

High School Principal Mike Eyler said he is working on scheduling and that he is trying to plan better scheduling each year. He said fall athletics have wrapped up for the middle school and that football ended the season with a win over Twin Valley South.

Superintendent Couch noted that Professional Development Day on Nov. 1 will be on safety topics and will be for all staff members.

“A curriculum expert will be working with teachers to indicate where skills gaps are,” she said. “Also, a Veterans Day program will take place on Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.”

OSBA (Ohio School Board Association) policies were given first reading. Discipline and figures are supposed to be reported twice a year. For the past two years, National Trail has tracked them by quarter, Couch reported.

“At the end of the semester we will compare to past years. For first quarter, truancy and fighting have dropped,” she said.

During the financial discussion, a board member asked why, if lunches are free, families would have any reason to fill out the fee lunch form. Couch explained that same form also qualifies them to have the school fees waived.

The next National Trail School Board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in either the media center or the cafeteria. The school is located at 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris.