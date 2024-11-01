Northmont area ballot issues

NORTHMONT AREA — The following issues will be on the Nov. 5 ballot for Northmont area voters to decide:

Issue 6 – City of Clayton – Continuation of an existing 1.5 percent levy on income and a 1 percent levy increase on income for the purpose of police and fire operations and providing for the restoration of the 100 percent income tax credit.

Issue 23 – Village of Phillipsburg – Additional 3 mills levy for the purpose of current expenses.

Issue 34 – Dayton Metro Library – Additional 1 mill levy for the purpose of current expenses.

Issue 35 – Five Rivers Metro Parks – Additional 1 mill levy for the purpose of protecting, conserving and improving natural areas.

