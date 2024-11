WEST CHESTER — Northmont lost Saturday to Cincinnati Anderson at Lakota East High School in the boys soccer district final.

Anderson scored a 2-0 victory on goals by Alex Dorko and Ryan Gainer. Brady Dorko had one assist. Ryan Wagner made four saves in goal to earn the shutout.

With the loss the Thunderbolts conclude their season at 8-8-2 overall. Anderson improved to 11-3-4 and advanced to the regional semifinals.