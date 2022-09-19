100th Wheeler reunion held

The 100th Wheeler Family Reunion was held on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Fort St. Clair Park, Eaton. There were 120 family members in attendance. It was a day filled with families catching up with each other, food and games. The first reunion was held in August 1922 in honor of Julia Wheeler. It was decided at that time to continue the reunions to keep in touch with each other and to keep the family ties unbroken.

