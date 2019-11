CAMDEN — On Oct. 21, Lloyd and Jean Cross celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary with their family. The Crosses have spent their married life in Camden and have been active members of the community. They opened Cross’ campground in 1971. They have three children: Kathy (Gary) Stahlheber, Rick (Carol) Cross and Debbie (Randy) Brandenburg. The Crosses also have eight grandchildren and nine (plus two on the way) great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd and Jean Cross https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/11/web1_IMG_1182.jpg Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd and Jean Cross