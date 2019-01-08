RICHMOND, INDIANA — Mildred Evans Barzacchini turned 100 years old on March 18, 2018, and is looking forward to her 101st in March 2019.

Mildred and her husband Albert had deep roots in the Richmond, Indiana and New Paris, Mansfield and Marion, Ohio areas.

She and Albert opened Marion’s first blacktop drive-in restaurant in the 1950s and operated the cafe at the old Marion Greyhound Station. They also ran the Marion Speedway during that decade and together opened the Jockey Steakhouse, a family restaurant north of Marion. In the early 1960s, Albert went on to become the Innkeeper at Marion’s first Holiday Inn, while Mildred worked in food services at the Smith Clinic and other facilities.

After residing in Marion, the couple relocated to Mansfield. In Mansfield, Mildred and Albert worked at the old Holiday Inn on U.S. 30, where Albert was the innkeeper and Mildred managed the food and beverage business.

They settled in the Richmond, Indiana-New Paris area in 1969. During those years, Mildred was active with her local Catholic church, St. John’s in New Paris. She was an avid golfer, bowler, crocheter and gardener. Currently, she enjoys word puzzles and playing cards.

With her husband, Mildred raised four children, Kathryn and Kenneth, born in Columbus, and Phyllis (deceased 2014) and Michael, born in Marion. She has eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mildred currently resides in Richmond, Indiana with her daughter Kathryn. She celebrated her birthday with family and with family and friends at a March 24, 2018 reception and looks forward to celebrating her 101st on March 18, 2019.

Her youngest son, Mike is also a former staff writer and editor at The Register-Herald.