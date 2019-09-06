Church briefs

‘Grow Rich on Wednesdays’ at FSB Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden invites the public to come G.R.O.W. with the congregation as they resumes the fall schedule on Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. with AWANA Bible Club (preschool up to 6th grade,) Youth Journey (grades 7-12,) and adult Bible study. For more information see www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Homeland Singers at EUCC

The Homeland Singers from Salisbury, Maryland will be in concert on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W. Decatur St., at 6:30 pm. The concert will be held in the EUCC Fellowship Hall. Refreshments will follow the concert.

Biscuits and Bluegrass

Somerville Community Church will have biscuits and bluegrass music, Saturday, Oct. 5, at 9:30 a.m. This will be an Open bluegrass jam session, so musicians are invited to bring their instruments. All are welcome to enjoy biscuits and gravy and bluegrass music with family and friends. Hosted by Alan Dunkelberger. The church is located at 207 South Walnut Street, in Somerville. For more information call 937-671-7245.

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on the following days: Sept. 26, Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.