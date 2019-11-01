Church briefs

Sodality holding ‘Grandma’s Cupboard’

St. Anne’s Sodality of Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, will present Grandma’s Cupboard, the annual Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Church Hall. Lunch of homemade soups, salads, and sandwiches with drinks and dessert will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be home décor, holiday decorations, baby items, wood crafts, quilts, hand-crocheted and knitted items, aprons, wreaths, home-baked pies, cakes, breads, cookies, jams, jellies, items too numerous to mention. Check out the excellent display of candy, including hand-dipped chocolates, and our well-loved buckeyes, hard tack, assorted chocolates, and novelty items. Available to purchase are raffle tickets for a handmade quilt, hand crafted jewelry, an afghan, Put-in-Bay Getaway, OSU, and other baskets. The church hall is handicap accessible. For additional information call 456-2587 or 456-3380.

Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar

Northside Chapel First Church of God, located at 6820 North Main Street, in Camden, will be holding their Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar on Nov. 7-9 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be handcrafts, gifts, and baked goods for sale. Homemade soups and sandwiches will also be on sale from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. To inquire regarding vendor space, please call the church office at 937-452-1246 and leave a message or email northsidechapelchog@gmail.com. Space is limited.

Biscuits and Bluegrass

Somerville Community Church will hold “Biscuits and Bluegrass Music,” Saturday, Nov. 9, at 9:30 a.m. This will be an open bluegrass jam session. Musicians should bring their instruments. All are welcome to enjoy biscuits and gravy and bluegrass music with family and friends. Biscuits and Bluegrass is hosted by Alan Dunkelberger. The church is located at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. For more information call 937-671-7245.

Fall Bazaar slated at Happy Corner

Saturday, Nov. 9, Happy Corner Church of the Brethren in Clayton will be holding its annual Fall Bazaar. The church is located on the corner of Union and Old Salem roads in Clayton. The Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and will feature cabbage rolls, a White Elephant Sale, bake goods, Cookie Room and vendors.

Lewisburg Baptist Church Women’s Retreat

Lewisburg Baptist Church will be holding their second annual Women’s Retreat on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will be going through the story of “The Five Little Pigs” and learning how each pig relates to their daily lives and walk with Christ. The day will feature: light breakfast and lunch, “Women at Risk” pop-up boutique that will benefit women, men, and children who have been victims of human trafficking, and the making of a fall decor piece – they simply ask those in attendance to bring an old sweater they don’t mind cutting up! Please RSVP to Christy Dempsey, (937)-219-6100.

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on the following days: Nov. 21, Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Awana, Youth Ministry Wednesday nights in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden has resumed a new year of AWANA Bible Club for ages Pre -school through 6th grade each Wedesday night from 6:30-8 p.m. Student Pastor Joel Betts invites any youth in 7-12th grade for worship and Bible study to join in on Wednesday nights as well. Visit www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.