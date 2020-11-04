Christpher Walsh to be ordained deacon

Christopher R. Walsh, son of Robert and the late Joanne L.Walsh formerly of Eaton, will be ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church for the Columbus, OH Diocese on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Westerville, OH. The ceremony will be live streamed at columbuscatholic.live.

Christopher is a 1977 graduate of Eaton High School with a B.S. in history from The Ohio State University. He earned his J.D from the University of Dayton.

Following his graduation, he joined the Columbus law firm of Earle, Warburton, Adams and Davis and remained there until the firm dissolved. He continues practicing law in Columbus. He is married, and he and his wife Deborah have two children and one grandchild.