Biscuits Gravy & Bluegrass Music

Somerville Community Church invites the public for “Biscuits, Gravy and Bluegrass Music” on

Saturday, Nov. 13, at 9:30 a.m. Musicians are invited to bring their instruments for this open jam session with host Alan Dunkelberger and enjoy biscuits and gravy and bluegrass music with family and friends. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 S. Walnut Street in Somerville. For more information call 937-671-7245. The food and music is free.