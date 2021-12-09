Posted on by

Church briefs


Little Shop of Sharing Christmas Bazaar

The Little Shop of Sharing Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Dover, 100 S. Lafayette, Camden, Friday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be vendors, crafts, baked goods and food served both days. The public is invited to come shop for last-minute Christmas gifts.

FSBC holding Christmas services, caroling

The First Southern Baptist Church of Camden invites the public to its Christmas services weekly on Sundays at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. The current Advent series from Pastor Greg Jackson is ”Christmas has a Name.” There will be caroling on Dec. 22, at 6 p.m., and for Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. For more information go to www.camdencornerofhope.com