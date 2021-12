FSBC holding Christmas services, caroling

The First Southern Baptist Church of Camden invites the public to its Christmas services weekly on Sundays at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. The current Advent series from Pastor Greg Jackson is ”Christmas has a Name.” There will be caroling on Dec. 22, at 6 p.m., and for Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. For more information go to www.camdencornerofhope.com