Church briefs

Southern-Aires

The Southern-Aires will be singing at Somerville Community Church Sunday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. The Southern-Aires from Dayton, have been singing Southern Gospel music for over 67 years. Somerville Community Church is at 207 South Walnut Street Somerville, for more information call 937-671-7245. All are welcome, free admission, a love offering will be accepted.

Souper Supper at New Hope UMC

New Hope United Methodist Church will host its monthly Souper Supper on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 4-6 p.m. at the church locted at 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton. Menu this month includes “Johnny Marzetti,” peas and carrots, garlic bread, salads, desserts and drinks. Offering is free will. A portion of the proceeds are used to fund the Souper Supper and other local charities.