Church brief

Cream chicken biscuit dinner

There will be a cream chicken biscuit dine-in dinner at First United Church of Christ in Lewisburg on Saturday, March 19, from 4-6:30 p.m. The meal includes the main dish, choice of salad, dessert and drink. Donation only. The meal is dine-in or carryout at the church located at 400 N. Main St. in Lewisburg. For more information, call 937-962-2054.

Souper Supper at New Hope UMC

New Hope United Methodist Church will host its next Souper Supper on Saturday, March 26, from 4-6 p.m. The menu consists of chipped beef gravy, biscuits, and mashed potatoes, salads, desserts and drinks. Cost is free will offering and a portion of any proceeds are used to support local charitable organizations. New Hope UMC is located at 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton.

Imagine That in concert at SCC

Somerville Community Church will host Imagine That in concert on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27. The Saturday, March 26, concert will begin at 6 p.m., following a spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. The Sunday, March 27, performance will be at 10 a.m. during Sunday morning worship. The public is invited to this time of gospel music, food and fellowship. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 S. Walnut St. in Somerville. For additional information, call 937-671-7245.