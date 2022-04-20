Church briefs

Soup bean supper

Northside Chapel at 6820 N Main St. in Camden, is having its Soup Bean Supper on Saturday, April 23, from 3-7 p.m. Meal consists of soup beans, cornbread, dessert and drink. There will also be bake sale items available. Carry out is available.

Souper Supper set

New Hope United Methodist Church, 5367 U.S. 35 West in Eaton, will hold its next Souper Supper on Saturday, April 23, from 4-6 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken and broccoli casserole, glazed and/or buttered carrots, garlic bread, drinks, salads, and desserts. Cost is a free will offering. A portion of any proceeds are used to support local charitable organizations.