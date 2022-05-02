Church briefs

Revival in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church of Camden invites the public to May Sunday Nights Revival. Each service will be at 6:33 p.m. and preaching will be: May 1 — Rudy Allen from Oxford; May 15 — Tim Smith, FBC Trenton; May 22 — Kyle Herrmann, Harrison St. New Madison. Pastor Greg Jackson extends a warm welcome to all. www.camdencornerofhope.com.

National Day of Prayer Services in Camden

Pastor Greg Jackson invites the public to join the First Southern Baptist Church on Thursday, May 5, at the gazebo in Camden, for special prayer services at noon and 7 p.m.

Meals at Northside Chapel

Northside Chapel at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden will serve food for the Camden Yard Sale, Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Biscuits and gravy for breakfast and a luncheon special each day: Thursday — meatloaf, Friday — chicken and dumplings and Saturday, Pulled pork or beef barbecue. Carry out available. There will be bake sale items available, as well as crafts, jewelry and a plant sale.

Motorcycle Blessings and Ride

On Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. Somerville Community Church will have food, prayer and blessings of the motorcycle and riders. Ride meeting at 11:45n a.m. and kick stands up at noon. The ride will be back at the church by 2:30 p.m. for pizza and fellowship. The church is at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. For information call 937-671-7245. All are welcome.