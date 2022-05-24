Church briefs

Souper Supper

New Hope United Methodist Church’s Souper Supper is set for Saturday, May 28, from 4-6 p.m.,at the church located at 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton. Cost is free will offering; a portion of any proceeds are used to support local charitable organizations. On the menu: beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, salads, desserts and drinks. For more information, call 937-456-2211.

Vacation Bible School in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church of Camden invites children ages 5-completed 5th grade to Spark Studios Vacation Bible School, June 26-July 1, from 6-8 p.m. The theme is “Created in Christ and Designed for His Purpose.” Register on the website, www.camdencornerofhope.com, or call the church at 937-452-7291.