Church briefs

Biscuits and Bluegrass

Somerville Community Church invites the public to its next Biscuits and Bluegrass event, Saturday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 a.m. There will be an open bluegrass gospel jam session and musicians should bring their instruments. Attendees will enjoy free biscuits and gravy and free bluegrass music with family and friends. The event is hosted by Alan Dunkelberger. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. For more information call 937-671-7245.

Spaghetti Supper at Northside Chapel

Northside Chapel at 6820 N Main St. in Camden is having a spaghetti supper on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4-7 p.m.. There will be baked goods, and carryout orders available.