Church brief

EUCC Fall Supper

Eaton United Church of Christ will host a fall supper on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4-6 pm. The menu is chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, salads and dessert. Cost of the meal is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The church is located at 113 W. Decatur St. in Eaton.

Souper Supper

New Hope United Methodist Church, 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, will hold its Souper Supper, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4-6 p.m. Menu this month is vegetable and potato soups, ham salad, pimento, and peanut butter sandwiches, salads and desserts, coffee, iced tea and punch.

Profitt Trio in concert

The Profitt Trio is a southern gospel music group that has been singing for 25 years. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m., they will perform at Somerville Community Church, 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. All are welcome. Free admission, love offerings will be accepted. For more information, call 937-671-7245.

West Alexandria Church of the Brethren

The West Alexandria Church of the Brethren Harvest Party will be this Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. Attendees should bring a snack or dessert to share. Drinks, soup, hot dogs and tableware provided. There will be a pumpkin hunt for the kids and their parents, and anyone who is up for a hike is welcome. Enjoy a golf cart ride along a wooded trail, and dress for the weather at 8035 Meeker Road, Dayton.

[email protected]

First Southern Baptist church offers [email protected] for kindergarten-5th grade each Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The youth also meet at 6:33 p.m. each Wednesday.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.

Jason Lovins Band in concert

The Jason Lovins Band (jasonlovins.com) will be in concert at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, Saturday evening, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. A country blend mixed with a southern gospel feel, this group is traveling across the country leading worship and in concert for all ages. Everyone is invited to this free concert. www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Free youth event

Area youth are invited to a free youth event at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 282 S. Broadway St., Farmersville on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. RSVP by calling 937-696-2115. Visit iamdamac.com for more information about this ministry.